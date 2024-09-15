2 wounded after shots fired in Lake View

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Lake View early Sunday morning.

Around 2:04 a.m., a 25-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Belmont when she heard gunshots and felt pain. She suffered a graze wound to her forehead and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she is in good condition.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man, later arrived at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. He is also listed in good condition.

According to a witness, the shots may have been fired from a dark-colored vehicle.

No suspects are in custody as police continue their investigation.