Lamar Drakes: Grieving mother seeks public's help in solving son's 2019 Roseland murder

A grieving mother is pleading for justice three years after her son was shot and killed in front of his grandparents' Chicago home.

On June 21, 2021, Lamar Drakes, 28, was gunned down while working on his car in the Roseland neighborhood, where he was caring for his ill grandfather. His mother, Dorothy Riles, says Drakes had aspirations of becoming a Cook County Sheriff's Deputy like her and was a father to a young son at the time of his death.

Riles spoke at a press conference Friday at Daley Plaza, joined by other mothers who have lost children to gun violence. She expressed frustration over what she believes are significant leads in her son's case that are not being pursued, and she is desperate for answers from detectives.

"I want justice. The person who murdered him is hiding out of state, his family is hiding him away. My son didn't know this person. It happened in the city of Chicago at 104th and Eggleston. If anyone knows anything, please contact the Chicago Police Department, which I haven't received any updates at all about my son's case. It's like it's a cold case," said Riles.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Chicago Police Department.