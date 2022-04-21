Laquan McDonald murder: Family reacts after ex-Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke is not federally charged

Laquan McDonald's family is reacting after the decision was made not to federally charge former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch announced the decision not to move ahead with federal charges Monday.

Lausch said that McDonald's family was "in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution, and the office respects their position."

The family says no one ever spoke with them.

Van Dyke was released two and a half months ago after serving less than half of his 81-month prison sentence.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois says important results have already happened in the case.

The McDonald family disagrees.

"I am so upset, I am so angry about this outburst, about this outcome because nobody contacted the family — me or his mom — to say that we're not seeking federal charges against Jason Van Dyke. Yes, we are. We have been in this fight for so long," said McDonald's grandmother, Tracey Hunter.

FOX 32 reached out to the office of U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. for comment — and so far, we have not heard back.