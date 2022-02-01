Demonstrators gather in Chicago to call for federal charges against former cop Jason Van Dyke

Demonstrators gathered outside the U.S. District Attorney's Office Tuesday afternoon to call for federal charges against former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Activist William Calloway lead the protest.

Calloway helped get dashcam video released that showed Van Dyke shoot Laquan McDonald.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx also spoke about Van Dyke's release Tuesday.

"Those 16 counts would warrant a far greater sentence than was meted out to Jason Van Dyke. That three-and-a-half-year sentence that Jason Van Dyke was handed down did not fit the 16 shots to the body as that boy lay on the ground," said Foxx.

Van Dyke is set to be released from prison Thursday.