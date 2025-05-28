Larry Hoover’s life sentence commuted by Trump after decades behind bars, AP reports
CHICAGO - Infamous Chicago street gang leader Larry Hoover had his prison sentence commuted Wednesday by President Donald Trump, according to reports.
What we know:
Hoover, 73, is the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago street gang, and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado, the Associated Press reports. His commutation was announced Wednesday and was confirmed by a White House official who wished to remain anonymous.
He has been serving a life sentence for a 1970s murder conviction, as well as an additional life sentence for running a criminal enterprise from behind bars in the 1990s.
According to a previous FOX 32 report, Hoover sought a new chance at freedom late last year through a resentencing request under the First Step Act — a 2018 law signed by Trump that allows certain sentencing reforms to be applied retroactively.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.
