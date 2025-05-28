Larry Hoover’s life sentence commuted by Trump after decades behind bars, AP reports

The Brief Larry Hoover, 73, co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, had his prison sentence commuted Wednesday by President Donald Trump. Hoover was serving two life sentences — one for a 1970s murder and another for running a criminal enterprise from prison in the 1990s. His commutation follows a resentencing request under the First Step Act, a 2018 law signed by Trump enabling retroactive sentencing reforms.



Infamous Chicago street gang leader Larry Hoover had his prison sentence commuted Wednesday by President Donald Trump, according to reports.

What we know:

Hoover, 73, is the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago street gang, and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado, the Associated Press reports. His commutation was announced Wednesday and was confirmed by a White House official who wished to remain anonymous.

He has been serving a life sentence for a 1970s murder conviction, as well as an additional life sentence for running a criminal enterprise from behind bars in the 1990s.

According to a previous FOX 32 report, Hoover sought a new chance at freedom late last year through a resentencing request under the First Step Act — a 2018 law signed by Trump that allows certain sentencing reforms to be applied retroactively.

