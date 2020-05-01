Expand / Collapse search

Latest autopsy results raise Cook County COVID-19 death count to 1,733

Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

A person wearing a face mask walks down a mostly dormant Michigan Avenue due to coronavirus pandemic on April 23, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Friday confirmed another 65 deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 1,733, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County makes up about 73% of the 2,355 deaths in Illinois. On Thursday, state health officials announced 2,563 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, raising the total to 52,918 confirmed cases.

With nearly 270,000 tests performed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Illinois is ranked seventh in the nation for total number of tests performed as of April 26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic and life in Illinois

Dr. David Zich from Northwestern Medicine joins us live to talk about the latest coronavirus developments and how Illinois is handling the pandemic.