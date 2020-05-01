Latest autopsy results raise Cook County COVID-19 death count to 1,733

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Friday confirmed another 65 deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 1,733, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County makes up about 73% of the 2,355 deaths in Illinois. On Thursday, state health officials announced 2,563 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, raising the total to 52,918 confirmed cases.

With nearly 270,000 tests performed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office said Illinois is ranked seventh in the nation for total number of tests performed as of April 26.

