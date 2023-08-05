Lauren Pikor case: Suspect in Oak Forest murder taken into custody in Tinley Park

article

Police served a search warrant in Tinley Park on Saturday connected to the murder of a woman in Oak Forest, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police say 30-year-old Lauren Pikor was found with fatal cuts and stab wounds on the street near her home in 5300 block of Diamond Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the Oak Forest Investigations Unit, Tinley Park Police and the South Suburban Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 18200 block of Glen Swilly Circle in Tinley Park, an Oak Forest spokesperson said.

Around 4:30 p.m., Tinley Park officials told FOX 32 Chicago the suspect, Chad Oster, was taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.