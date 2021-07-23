Law enforcement, church leaders call for peace after violent week in Chicago

After ongoing senseless violence in Chicago, church leaders, law enforcement and community activists will take to the streets Friday night.

An anti-violence rally is scheduled to take place in North Lawndale at 7 p.m. This comes after 10 people were shot Wednesday near 13th and Christiana, in two separate instances.

The victims aged from 14 to 22-years-old, and a 14-year-old was killed.

Fr. Larry Dowling of St. Agatha Catholic Church will be part of Friday's efforts.

Fr. Dowling says violence has erupted in the community for several reasons including disinvestment, over-policing and wrongful convictions.

He says the main goal is to build relationships and trust with residents. They plan to go door-to-door to assure young people that there are alternatives to violence.

Dowling says they plan to speak with residents and young people about resources already in place, including jobs, mentoring programs and other activities.

Senior Command Staff with the Chicago Police Department will also be part of this initiative.