Lawmakers to designate January as Cervical Health Awareness Month in Illinois

When the new 103rd General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday, one of the first resolutions to be filed in the House will call for January to be designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month in Illinois.

State Rep. Anna Moeller and several female colleagues highlighted Tuesday how cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers.

However, Covid-19 pandemic changes dropped screenings by 11 percent.

Lawmakers are concerned this may lead to a spike of cases detected after the cancer has already begun to spread.

"Incidents rates of cervical cancer continue to drop in the United States due largely in part to increase in screening, which can identify cervical cell changes before they turn cancerous," said State Rep. Anna Moeller (D-Elgin).

The five-year survival rate is 92 percent when detected early.