4 wounded after gunmen shoot into crowd in Lawndale

Four teens were wounded after two gunmen open fired into a crowd Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Two people walked up to a large crowd and started shooting just before midnight in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times in the side and a 18-year-old woman was shot once in the back. They were both transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg and another to the arm. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Another 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is custody as Area Four detectives investigate.