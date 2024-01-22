Lawndale shooting: Boy, 13, wounded in drive-by

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The boy was walking on the sidewalk just before 10 p.m. when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 600 block of South Francisco Avenue, according to police.

The boy ran but was shot in the shoulder and chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.