Attempted murder charge filed against man in Lawndale shooting

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Tyrone Wilson, 30, was accused of shooting a 23-year-old man who was inside a residence on Sept. 5 in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Wilson was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No further information was provided.