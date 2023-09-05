Man shot inside Chicago home by someone he knew: police

A man was shot inside a home on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:51 p.m., a 23-year-old man was inside a residence in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when he was approached by a known offender, police said.

The offender then produced a handgun and fired at least one shot, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.