Lawndale shooting: Man wounded during marketplace meet-up

A 23-year-old man was shot while meeting up with someone he met on an online marketplace Saturday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

The victim met with someone from an online marketplace around 3 p.m. and was confronted by three people, one of which pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard, according to police.

The victim was shot in the leg and shoulder. Paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area detectives are investigating.