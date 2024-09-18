16-year-old boy arrested months after woman robbed, shot on Chicago's West Side

A teen was arrested this week for his involvement in the shooting and robbing of a woman on Chicago's West Side in June.

A 16-year-old boy faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police identified the teen as one of the suspects who allegedly participated in the shooting of a 19-year-old woman after taking her personal belongings in the 3900 block of West 21st Street on June 6.

He was arrested on Tuesday in the 3100 block of South Kostner Avenue and charged accordingly.

Police did not release any additional information.