Lawsuit against 27 women over negative Facebook comments dismissed

The lawsuit filed by Nikko D'Ambrosio against 27 women over negative comments in a Facebook group has been dismissed by a judge.

Trent Law Firm announced the case's dismissal on Friday.

Hours after the judge decided on the dismissal, a new complaint was filed and this time, D'Ambrosio was not the sole defendant.

The law firm says after filing the first lawsuit, they found several people and corporations across the country defaming men.

They say thousands have called and emailed them with stories similar to D'Ambrosio's.

Now, they are filing a class action complaint.

D'Ambrosio is facing two counts of filing false tax returns. He's accused of lying on his tax returns in 2020 and 2021.

