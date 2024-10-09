Lawsuit blames Lil Durk, others for 2020 killing of FBG Duck, citing misconduct and negligence

The Brief A lawsuit blames rapper Lil Durk and others for the 2020 killing of FBG Duck, alleging misconduct and negligence. It claims music companies profited from promoting gang feuds between FBG Duck and Lil Durk. The lawsuit alleges FBG Duck went without medical aid for over 17 minutes after being shot.



A new lawsuit seeks to hold a Chicago rapper accountable in the killing of another artist in 2020. The complaint also accuses the City of Chicago of willful misconduct.

FBG Duck, also known as Carlton Weekly, was killed in August 2020 at Dolce & Gabbana on the Gold Coast.

His mother is suing rapper Lil Durk, the estate of the late rapper King Von, his record label, and several other music companies they believe are responsible for the killing.

The word "profit" appears 102 times in the 229-page lawsuit, which claims the music companies funded Lil Durk and King Von by perpetuating their gang feuds.

FBG Duck was an alleged member of the Fly Boy Gang, while Lil Durk and King Von were reportedly part of the gang known as Only the Family.

The two groups released diss tracks that increased their popularity, and it is believed that members were signed to music deals based on their gang rankings.

On page two of the lawsuit, there is an image from an album released in 2019 by Only the Family, along with Alamo Records, Sony Music, and Interscope Records.

Lawyers from the Dinizulu Law Group said the chart reinforces the organized nature of the gang.

"We have laid out in our complaint time and time again numerous individuals associated and signed to these labels that were engaged in dangerous, violent activity, which led to August 4, 2020," said Roosevelt Allen, with the Dinizulu Law Group.

"It's been a long road, but there is finally light at the end of the tunnel. My son deserved better…," said Lasheena Weekly, Carlton's mother.

The lawsuit also accuses the City of Chicago of willful misconduct, claiming that police and emergency services failed to promptly aid FBG Duck, as he was alive in the street for more than 17 minutes without medical help.

The store Weekly was shopping at, Dolce & Gabbana and its security firms are also being sued for negligence.

Lil Durk's legal team has not commented on the civil lawsuit.