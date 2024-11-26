Wrongful death lawsuit links fatal DUI crash to city-approved CPD holiday party

The Brief The City of Chicago has been added to a wrongful death lawsuit involving off-duty CPD Officer Tangie Brown, who is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian while driving drunk after a city-approved holiday party. The lawsuit alleges Brown became intoxicated at the party, hosted by Tree House bar in River North, and was overserved despite visible intoxication, violating CPD policy. The victim, 56-year-old Maria Schwab, was killed in the December 2023 crash, and the lawsuit claims the city, Brown, and the bar share responsibility for the tragedy.



The City of Chicago has been named as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from last December when an off-duty police officer, accused of driving drunk, fatally struck a pedestrian.

The lawsuit alleged that Officer Tangie Brown, 40, became intoxicated at a city-approved holiday party in River North, honoring retiring police officers, before driving and causing the fatal crash.

According to the amended complaint, a Chicago Police Department employee designated the event at Tree House, a popular bar in River North, as an official city-approved function. The lawsuit claimed Brown was overserved alcohol at the party despite being visibly intoxicated, a violation of CPD policy, which prohibits officers from consuming excessive alcohol. It further alleged the city was liable as Brown acted within the scope of her employment during the event.

On Dec. 7, 2023, Brown allegedly jumped a curb while driving home from the party and fatally struck 56-year-old Maria Schwab, a Texas resident who was in Chicago for work. Another woman who was walking with Schwab suffered minor injuries. The lawsuit also accuses Brown of failing to render aid to Schwab following the crash.

Tree House, the bar that hosted the event, is also named in the lawsuit for allegedly overserving Brown.

Brown was relieved of her police powers on the same day as the crash. She turned herself in to the Major Accident Investigation Unit on Jan. 29.

Brown was charged with one felony charge of Aggravated DUI/Accident/Death, one felony charge of Aggravated Use of Communication Device/Death, two misdemeanor charges of Failure to Give Info/Render Aid/Injury and one misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving. She was also cited for Failure to Reduce Speed and Improper Traffic Lane Usage.

"This tragedy could have been prevented if proper safeguards were in place," said Tim Cavanagh, one of the attorneys representing Schwab’s family. The family is seeking accountability for what they describe as failures by the City of Chicago, CPD, and the establishment that served Brown.

Schwab — a beloved wife and mother who was affectionately known as Toni — was a 30-year educator.

Cavanagh Sorich Law Group, representing Schwab's family, made the lawsuit and additional documents, including a flyer advertising the holiday party, available to the public. Brown remains a defendant alongside Tree House and the City of Chicago.

Brown started as a police officer in 2008 and was assigned to District 18, Near North.

FOX 32 has reached out to the City of Chicago for a response to the complaint.

