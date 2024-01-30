Off-duty Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly River North crash

article

A Chicago police officer is facing charges after fatally hitting a pedestrian with her car in River North while off duty last month.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, 40-year-old Tangie Brown was allegedly driving a white SUV when she lost control of the vehicle, jumped a curb and struck a 56-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brown was relieved of her police powers the same day. She turned herself in to the Major Accident Investigation Unit on Monday, Jan. 29.

The Cook County State’s Attorney has since approved one felony charge of Aggravated DUI/Accident/Death, one felony charge of Aggravated Use of Communication Device/Death, two misdemeanor charges of Failure to Give Info/Render Aid/Injury and one misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving. She was also cited for Failure to Reduce Speed and Improper Traffic Lane Usage.

Her initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

The victim worked for education company Amplify. She was reportedly visiting Chicago when she was killed.