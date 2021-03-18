Leaders in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood speak out following rise in racially motivated attacks

Asian Americans are on high alert after a rise in racially motivated attacks across the country.

Another horrific attack left an elderly woman badly injured. On Thursday, her family spoke out as did members of Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The attacker became the victim when a 76-year-old California woman fought back after she was punched.

It is the latest attack on Asian Americans since the deadly Atlanta shootings.

Leaders in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood detailed how anti-Asian sentiment has impacted their community.

"People are so scared of coming out go to work, go to school, go to exercises," said Dr. Hong Liu, Executive Director of the Midwest Asian Health Association.

Advertisement

Chicago police have stepped up patrols.

And on Capitol Hill, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth spoke at the first congressional hearing on anti-Asian discrimination held in three decades.

"Families have had rocks thrown at them. Nurses have been spit on. Heroes, front line workers, hospital staff have been blamed for COVID-19 and have been denied service; treated as "other than" as less than simply because they are members of the AAPI community," said Sen. Duckworth.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Sen. Duckworth is sponsoring legislation to stop the detention of citizens based solely on race or religion.

It broadens the protections of an old law, put into place after Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps during World War II.