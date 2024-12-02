Chicago man accused of leaving crash scene in August arrested

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a multi-car crash last August on I-94. It wasn't until just last month that police were able to find the suspect, Karris A. Turner, and take him into custody.



A Chicago man who allegedly left the scene of a multi-car crash on Interstate 94 earlier this year was arrested last week.

Karris A. Turner, 35, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, a felony, according to the Illinois State Police.

On Aug. 11, 2024, ISP troopers responded to the crash on the I-94 northbound express lanes at 43rd Street. Troopers learned the driver of one of the cars involved, a gray Hyundai, had fled the scene.

Investigators identified Turner as the driver of that gray Hyundai. They tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

On Oct. 1, a warrant was issued for Turner’s arrest. He was arrested on Nov. 30 by Chicago police during a traffic stop.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charge against Turner and he’s being held by Chicago police until his first court hearing.