LemonAid raises funds for local charities to commemorate Sept. 11

Dubbed LemonAid, the Sept. 11 tribute event is run by Kids for Kids. Since it began, it has raised more than $675,000 for local charities.

This year, the fundraiser — which runs from 3 to 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Bonnie Brae Place — will benefit two organizations: Opportunity Knocks in River Forest and Thrive Counseling Center in Oak Park.

There is no suggested donation or set cost per cup of lemonade. In an effort to be inclusive, organizers simply ask people to give what they can.

Neighbor Chris Hauri shared how it all started in a backyard on the same block.

"It started in 2001, 9/11 that evening, we were gathered in someone's backyard," Hauri said. "We wanted to do something because our block is so connected. We thought, could we adopt a block in New York so we talked to Friends in New York, and they said there's so much going on here, do something in your own town. Do something for kids. And so 2002, we said bring your coins, all of the change that you accumulate, and we collected it for one of the local organizations."

In its first year, LemonAid raised $400. Last year, the event brought in more than $60,000.