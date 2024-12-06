Leo Catholic High School celebrates community on Orange Friday

Leo Catholic High School, decked out in its orange and black school colors, hosted the FOX 32 High School Pep Rally on Orange Friday, bringing students together for games, fellowship and school spirit.

The day kicked off in the gym with activities and camaraderie among students.

Aiden Lott, a multi-sport athlete who plays every position on the baseball team and competes in track, shared his secret to juggling it all.

"It’s all about time management," he said. Known for his power hitting, Lott is a standout on and off the field.

Kaleh Larry, who runs track and cross country, highlighted the sense of community at the event.

"You see here, everybody’s coming together to play games. That’s what it’s all about," he said.

Nicholas Armour, a football player and state placer in wrestling and track and field, is ranked seventh in Illinois and plans to major in nursing in college.

The school’s award-winning choir also took the stage, performing the Leo High School fight song in beautiful harmonies. The choir is gearing up for its holiday concert on Dec. 19.

During the rally, the men of Leo presented FOX 32 Chicago with a personalized Bears jersey for Dr. Shaka Rawls, the school’s principal and a devoted Bears fan. Dr. Rawls surprised the crowd by gifting Joanie Lum of FOX 32 with a personalized Leo Lions jersey.

The event celebrated the school’s pride and achievements while embodying the spirit of Orange Friday.