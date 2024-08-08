Leo High School kicks off school year with warm welcome and alumni support

Leo High School made a powerful first impression on the first day of school.

For new and returning students, the day started with warmth, support and energy.

A percussion band, faculty, staff and dozens of alumni greeted students when they arrived at Leo High School, an all-boy's Catholic school in Auburn Gresham.

Enrollment has been growing, partly because of alumni support, raising money for scholarships so that quality Catholic education can be accessible. There has also been strong parent and community support.

Incoming freshmen naturally have some trepidation, starting at a new school, but all the adults were there to help students and have been helping them for generations.

Ed Joyce, Class of 1970, is a member of the active alumni organization.

"This is an exciting day for the kids. I know they might not look it, with their first day, they’re probably wishing they could get another couple more weeks of summer vacation," Joyce said. "They really do take these kids in like a family. It’s a wonderful experience, and it’s been that way for a hundred years."

Principal Shaka Rawls said the school has strong sports programs, but their emphasis is on academics.

"Our students are gonna be young African American, young LatinX men a lot longer than they’re gonna be athletes, so we want to be instilling good character and good values in them, as they continue to pursue their athletic endeavors," Rawls said.

"We've graduated 100 percent of our seniors 12 years in a row, we have about a 94 percent college placement rate. The thing we stress and really emphasize is that when you leave Leo, you're ready for whatever's next," Leo High School President Dan McGrath said.

Leo High school began a week earlier than other schools, and they will end the year earlier to give students a jump on getting summer jobs or preparing for college.