Leona Brown: Missing Chicago woman last seen in January

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a 41-year-old woman who hasn't been heard from in a month.

Leona Brown was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 7900 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

She is described as a Black woman, with black hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-856-3121.

Leona Brown | CPD