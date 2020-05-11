Lightfoot announces 6 new COVID-19 testing sites

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city will be launching six new coronavirus testing sites around Chicago this week, one of which will be dedicated to first responders.

Lightfoot said the additional sites will enable the city to perform up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of the month. The city can currently test about 3,000 per day.

The mayor said the other five sites will be established in neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

Lightfoot said the city will provide support for the testing sites, including staffing, security, and traffic control.

The first sites will open this week at Salcedo Elementary School in the Little Village neighborhood and Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy in Belmont Cragin. A testing site for first responders and healthcare workers will open at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox.

Three other testing sites will open later this month at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Senka Park in Gage Park, and Gately Park in Pullman.