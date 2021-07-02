Lightfoot announces lakefront fireworks on July 3 to celebrate Chicago's reopening, Independence Day

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Friday that fireworks will take place along the lakefront on July 3 to kick off Independence Day Weekend.

Fireworks will be visible starting at 9:30 p.m. from multiple locations along the lakefront, from Grand Avenue to the north to at least 55th Street to the south.

"Putting on a grandiose fireworks display to celebrate both our city's reopening and Independence Day is an excellent way to kick off the summer we've all been waiting for," Lightfoot said.

For those who choose to view the fireworks in person, the City recommends travel on public transit.

For more information, visit transitchicago.com.