Lightfoot cancels 350 layoffs tied to pandemic budget

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has canceled 350 layoffs tied to her pandemic budget.

The layoffs were part of the mayor's plan to close a $1.2 billion deficit in next year's budget.

According to the Sun-Times, revenues generated by the sale of recreational and medical marijuana have gone through the roof allowing the mayor to cancel the layoffs.

Revenues topped $100 million statewide for the first time, in the last month.

A joint statement issued on Saturday by Lightfoot and the City Labor President reads in part:

"This will ensure Chicago's public workers, the backbone of our neighborhoods, maintain their jobs and health insurance while also protecting the critical services Chicagoans rely on during these unprecedented times."

