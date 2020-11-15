Expand / Collapse search

Lightfoot cancels 350 layoffs tied to pandemic budget

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has canceled 350 layoffs tied to her pandemic budget.

The layoffs were part of the mayor's plan to close a $1.2 billion deficit in next year's budget.

According to the Sun-Times, revenues generated by the sale of recreational and medical marijuana have gone through the roof allowing the mayor to cancel the layoffs.

Revenues topped $100 million statewide for the first time, in the last month.

A joint statement issued on Saturday by Lightfoot and the City Labor President reads in part:

"This will ensure Chicago's public workers, the backbone of our neighborhoods, maintain their jobs and health insurance while also protecting the critical services Chicagoans rely on during these unprecedented times."
 