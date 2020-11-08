Lightfoot celebrates election results with voters on the South Side

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday she had not stopped smiling since she heard that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the projected winners of the presidential race.

"Finally, we're going to have someone in the White House who respects cities, who is going to help us and not hurt us," Lightfoot said Sunday.

Lightfoot joined Ald. Howard Brookins (21st) and other elected officials to celebrate with about 300 voters on the South Side. They gathered at a shopping center at 87th and Lafayette.

The 21st Ward had the highest percentage of Biden and Harris votes citywide.

"I'm very excited," said Southsider Roxie Scott. "I started shouting last night and went to church still shouting."

"Now we'll get back to being united instead of divided," said Southsider Tom Moore.

