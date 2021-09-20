Lightfoot proposes 2022 Chicago budget without a property tax increase

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered Chicago's 2022 budget proposal at city hall on Monday.

The mayor's task is substantially easier than it would've been without over a billion dollars in coronavirus relief funds the city is receiving from the federal government.

It's allowing Lightfoot and the Chicago City Council to postpone some very difficult decisions that loom in the years ahead.

About 60% of the city's budget shortfall was due to the increasing cost of pensions for government employees.

In fact, by the time Lightfoot's first term is completed, city taxpayers will be shelling out $1 billion extra dollars a year than they were when Rahm Emanuel was mayor.

Lightfoot touted a couple of headlines early in her address on Monday.

"The gap for 2022 budget was $733 million. Since then, we have been working to close this gap in a way that brings our city forward to fully recover. And we propose to do this without any new taxes, no reduction in city services, and no layoffs. You can clap for that," Lightfoot said.

The mayor did say that she's using nearly $400 million in coronavirus relief funds.