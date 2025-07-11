Lightning strike likely sparked fire that heavily damaged Illinois home: officials

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos courtesy of the Cary Fire Protection District

The Brief A fire believed to have been sparked by lightning heavily damaged a two-story home in Cary Thursday night. Three people inside escaped safely before firefighters arrived and brought the flames under control despite stormy conditions. The house was left uninhabitable, and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A lightning strike during a Thursday night thunderstorm is believed to have sparked a fire that left a Cary home heavily damaged and uninhabitable, officials said.

What we know:

The Cary Fire Protection District responded around 10:07 p.m. to the 500 block of Surrey Ridge Drive after 911 callers reported a possible lightning strike and a fire at a two-story residence. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find heavy flames coming from the rear and side of the home.

Despite pouring rain and active thunderstorms, crews brought the blaze under control by about 10:30 p.m. Officials said three people were inside at the time but managed to escape safely before firefighters arrived. A search confirmed no one was left inside.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home's upper floor and attic, leaving it uninhabitable. The displaced residents are staying with family and friends.

While investigators believe lightning may have caused the fire, the Cary Fire Protection District said the exact cause remains under investigation.