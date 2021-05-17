Lin-Manuel Miranda talks big screen adaptation of 'In The Heights', future of 'Hamilton'

The big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Tony-winning musical ‘In the Heights’ is poised to be one of the biggest movie hits of the summer.

So now that audiences will soon see just how well Miranda’s work translates to the big screen, how long until Hamilton finds its way to Hollywood?

FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Miranda about his thoughts on a big screen Hamilton adaptation.

"It would take a director with vision on the scale of a [‘In the Heights’ director] Jon M. Chu, who had an enormous vision for ‘In The Heights,’" Miranda said.

"I would sort of thrown the gauntlet down, like ‘Alright, who has got the vision of what a ‘Hamilton’ adaptation would even be?"

Miranda did say that he’s perfectly happy with the original cast Broadway recording that hit Disney+ last summer.

"I’ve gotten my wish which is that everyone can see it in the form that I wrote it and Tommy Kale directed it."