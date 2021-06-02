Lin Manuel Miranda talks new musical film 'In the Heights'

The new big screen adaption of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award winning musical "In the Heights" was inspired by Miranda’s love of the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City – a neighborhood not unlike Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Miranda about the importance of neighborhoods like this – and why he loves Humboldt Park so much.

"Diversity of what makes our cities and our neighborhoods special – not just racial diversity but economic diversity and every kind of diversity. When you are taking that train – whether it’s your train in Chicago or my train in New York – and you can see every kind of citizen, it just makes for a richer world."

Miranda added, "I’m crazy about the Puerto Rican community in Chicago. We were welcomed there with such open arms when ‘Hamilton’ came there."

‘In the Heights’ hits theaters and HBO Max on June 11th.

