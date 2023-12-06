Woman charged with robbing Lincoln Park business several times: police

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection to three robberies at a Lincoln Park business this fall.

Maisha Rowe, 35, of Chicago, allegedly robbed a business in the 2400 block of North Clark Street on multiple occasions, according to police.

The incidents occurred on Oct. 30, Oct. 31 and on Nov. 16. Rowe implied that she was armed and took property from the store.

Rowe was charged with four felony counts of aggravated robbery while indicating she had a firearm.

Her detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.