Smash-and-grab thieves hit 2 restaurants on Chicago's North Side

Two restaurants were broken into and burglarized Monday morning in the Lincoln Park and Lake View neighborhoods.

In each case, four males used a rock to break the front glass dor of the restaurant to gain entry before stealing money and fleeing the scene in a black Kia sedan, according to police.

The first burglary took place at 1:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Lincoln Avenue. Suspects took an unknown amount of money from a cash drawer, police said.

Roughly 10 minutes later, thieves broke into a restaurant in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street and made off with a safe and a cash drawer.

Around 2:30 a.m., someone threw a rock into the front glass of a bar in the 4500 block of North Lincoln Avenue, however, nothing was reported stolen.

Police have not said if they believe the break-ins are connected.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.