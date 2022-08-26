Expand / Collapse search

Lincoln Square Chamber of Commerce looking for ways to stop small businesses from closing

Lincoln Square
Citing rising costs and pandemic disruptions, more and more small businesses are closing their doors for good. One North Side chamber of commerce says this has rocked the neighborhood, so they're looking for ways to stop the trend.

The Chamber of Commerce in Lincoln Square, however, says they are looking for ways to stop businesses from closing for good.

Executive Director of the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce Rudy Flores says one of their strategies is to encourage people to spend their money at locally owned businesses.

"The American Independent Business Alliance says in their study about 48 percent of one dollar will stay in your local community if it's with your local business, whereas a chain you might get 14 percent," said Flores.