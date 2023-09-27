Lincolnshire crash leaves man dead, 3 teenagers injured

A man was killed and three teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the north suburbs Tuesday night.

Lincolnshire police responded to a crash near Milwaukee Avenue and Aptakisic Road just after 8 p.m.

Officers located an unresponsive 79-year-old man from Fox River Grove. He had been driving a Lexus RX330 northbound on Milwaukee.

When the driver attempted to turn left onto Apakisic Road when he collided with a Toyota Rav-4 traveling southbound on Milwaukee.

The Rav-4 was being driven by a 19-year-old from Buffalo Grove. There were two teenage passengers, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old.

First responders performed CPR and other lifesaving measures on the man. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 17-year-old passenger was sitting in the front and will require further medical care.

The 16-year-old and 19-year-old driver were transported to area hospitals and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.