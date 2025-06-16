Illinois homeowner targeted in driveway sealcoating scam, juvenile arrested, police say

The Brief A juvenile was taken into custody after a reported driveway scam in Lindenhurst. The suspects offered a low-cost sealcoating service, but then demanded more money and fled when police were called. The second suspect was not reported in custody.



Charges are pending against a juvenile following a driveway sealcoating scam earlier this month in Chicago’s northern suburbs, police said.

What we know:

Lindenhurst police responded around 11:45 a.m. on June 9 to a home in the 500 block of Beck Road.

A resident there reported that two men showed up in an older gray GMC Sierra and offered to sealcoat the driveway for a small fee.

After the job was done, one of the men told the homeowner the cost would be much higher. When the resident became suspicious and contacted police, the suspects drove off.

Not long after, police said they found one of the suspects nearby and identified him as a juvenile. He was taken into custody and later released to a relative, with charges pending.

The second suspect was not reported in custody. He’s described as an older, heavyset white man, wearing a hat, white shirt and blue pants.

What's next:

Lindenhurst police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 847-356-5400.

Officers are also warning the public to be cautious of common ruse scams, especially those involving offers for low-cost repairs. They’re urging residents to verify workers' credentials before engaging with them.