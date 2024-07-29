Lisle décor store offers art workshops for adults

In the back room of a small shop off Maple Avenue in Lisle, adults of all ages can tap into their inner artist.

Jennifer Rizzo Design Company is filled with homemade and vintage decor and offers a place for grown-up arts and crafts.

The shop's owner and namesake, Jennifer Rizzo, teaches the classes. On Monday, the class learned to draw with charcoal.

"Today we’re doing wacky pumpkins, which is a beginners charcoal drawing class," Rizzo said.

On another day, the group might be painting their pets.

"Everything from charcoal watercolors, decoupage all kinds of mixed media classes, so you can come in beginner or advanced and just take a class," Rizzo said.

Rizzo, a former firefighter, said this was the perfect space for customers to tap into their artistic side.

"We spend a lot of time scrolling on our phones nowadays activating our brain and not enough time working with our hands," Rizzo said. "So this is a great way to do it, especially as fall is coming, and we’re going to be stuck inside again."

The store is also a great place to pick up a gift or find home decor.

"We have a lot of items I’ve made myself, like the jewelry, the towels and the artwork," said Rizzo. "But we also have a lot of local artists who are featured… they put their blood sweat and tears into things that are handmade, and it’s great to be able to feature them and have something that you can’t get online. "

For more information about the shop, visit their Facebook page, Jennifer Rizzo Design Company.