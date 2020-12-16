List: Restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

Offers.com says many restaurants are going to be open on Christmas Day this year, allowing people to spend more time with family and worrying less about the cooking.

Many restaurants are also offering holiday dinner bundles that you can pick up and reheat at home.

Below is a list of restaurants open for Christmas:

Benihana : According to the Benihana Facebook page, participating locations will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Call your nearest location for location-specific information. : According to theparticipating locations will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Call your nearest location for location-specific information.

Boston Market : Nearly all 350 : Nearly all 350 Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day. Menu items and hours will vary. Additionally, they are offering heat & serve meals, whole pies, hot side dishes and appetizers that can be picked up on or before Christmas Day. Be sure to place your order by Dec. 21.

Buca di Beppo : On Christmas Day, at 11 a.m., the : On Christmas Day, at 11 a.m., the Buca di Beppo restaurants will be serving Italian dishes. They'll also be putting together a Holiday Cake Boss Package that serves five and can be picked up or delivered.

Chart House : Traditionally open on Christmas Day, the : Traditionally open on Christmas Day, the Chart House website doesn’t give specifics, but reservations can be made online for Dec. 25.

Del Frisco’s : Del Frisco’s is offering a Christmas dinner to go that serves two to four people.

Del Taco : A few Del Taco locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but the majority will be open.

Dunkin’ : Most locations will be open on Dec. 24 and 25. Local store hours will vary.

Fogo de Chão : Dine in from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They are also offering Holiday to-go packages.

Golden Corral : Hours and pricing will vary by location. You’ll need to call your nearest location for specific information. Alternatively, they are offering : Hours and pricing will vary by location. You’ll need to call your nearest location for specific information. Alternatively, they are offering holiday meals to go that can be reheated at home and serve between six and eight people. Order by Dec. 21 for pickup on Dec. 24.

Hard Rock Cafe : Open on Christmas Day, and offering a Mistletoe Menu available for dine in, delivery or pickup, hours will vary by location.

IHOP : Although normally open 24/7, depending on location, some IHOP restaurants may be operating with reduced hours on Christmas.

Kona Grill : Open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All of : Open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All of Kona Grill’s Christmas specials are available for delivery and curbside pickup. Preorder from Dec. 17 until Dec. 23.

Marie Callender’s : After : After inputting your location , you can see if Marie Callender’s near you is closed entirely or open for bakery and carryout orders only.

Macaroni Grill : This restaurant will be open during regular hours, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. You can also enjoy Macaroni Grill’s : This restaurant will be open during regular hours, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. You can also enjoy Macaroni Grill’s Eat, Drink, Be Merry Ribeye Steak Dinner special, available for takeout or delivery.

McCormick & Schmick’s: The majority of McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open from noon until 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. They are also offering a Prime Rib Feast to-go special serving three to four people.

McDonald’s : Since most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises, whether or not your favorite will be open on Christmas Day will depend on the location.

Morton’s Steakhouse : Seating will be limited due to restrictions, but Morton’s Steakhouse is open on Christmas Day. You’ll want to check hours at your local restaurant.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery : Depending on the state, several Perkins Restaurants plan on being open on Christmas Day. Find the location nearest you and give them a call to check their hours and restrictions.

Planet Hollywood : If you find yourself in Las Vegas, Los Angeles or Orlando on Christmas Day, you can visit Planet Hollywood. They will be open, but reservations are limited, so it’s best to call ahead.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House : Open on Christmas Day for dine in, takeout and delivery, depending on your state. Reservations can also be made online : Open on Christmas Day for dine in, takeout and delivery, depending on your state. Reservations can also be made online here

Smith & Wollensky : Reservations can be made online or find your local restaurant here and give them a call. Dinners, sides and desserts will also be available for pickup or delivery. : Reservations can be madeor find your local restaurant here and give them a call. Dinners, sides and desserts will also be available for pickup or delivery.

Starbucks : Though most are typically open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it is advised to call your location ahead of time.

STK Steakhouse: Preorder and schedule for pickup for your holiday meal during a time slot on Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. To make a Preorder and schedule for pickup for your holiday meal during a time slot on Dec. 24 through Dec. 27. To make a reservation or find your nearest location, please visit STK Steakhouse.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse : Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sullivan’s will be serving a holiday menu that includes prime rib and surf & turf. Visit : Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sullivan’s will be serving a holiday menu that includes prime rib and surf & turf. Visit Sullivan’s Steakhouse to learn more about their Christmas offerings, place an order or make reservations.

Waffle House: Most Waffle House restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Give them a call to check on their hours for your location.

Take-Out Specials for Christmas include: