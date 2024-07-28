Little Village community unites in prayer for infant, father injured in shooting

Community members in Little Village gathered Sunday to pray for an infant and his father who are hospitalized following a drive-by shooting.

The 21-year-old man and his 3-month-old child were approached by another vehicle just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of W. 26th Street, outside the Village Discount Mall.

Two men exited the car, drew guns, and began shooting at the man and his child, according to Chicago police. They got in their vehicle and left the scene before police arrived.

Residents in Little Village said due to the heavy crime in the area, their neighborhood is in trouble and they need help fast.

"In my time, there'd be nowhere for that person to be in this community, knowing that they shot a baby," said one community member.

The area is typically busy with families supporting local vendors and shops during the day.

Surveillance cameras are installed throughout the mall corridor.

An international peace run had passed through the area 30 minutes before the shooting occurred.

"In Little Village, we have mass shootings every weekend, but we don't get the resources…," one community member said.

Both the father and his son are being treated at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

As police continue to track down the suspects, the community remains in prayer for the victims.

RELATED: Man, 3-month-old baby in critical condition after Little Village shooting: police