Families in need experience holiday cheer in Little Village

In a heartwarming initiative, "New Life Centers" has brought holiday relief and joy to families facing financial hardships on the Southwest Side.

The organization transformed Little Village into a Winter Wonderland, featuring a grocery giveaway from the Pan de Vida Fresh Market, providing all the essential ingredients for a traditional Yuletide meal.

Children had the opportunity to engage with beloved characters such as Santa, Olaf, Mickey, Minnie, and the Grinch during the festive event.

Established in 2010, "Pan de Vida" initially aimed to support 100 families by providing fresh produce, meat, dairy, and other necessities. Over the years, the program has expanded its reach and now collaborates with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to feed around 6,000 families, offering substantial assistance to the community during the holiday season.