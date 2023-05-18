Little Village High School to host forum in Spanish for Chicago police superintendent search

A special forum is being held Thursday night in the search for a new Chicago police superintendent.

The commission tasked with naming three candidates is hosting a public forum, exclusively in Spanish.

The commission has been hosting a series of events across the city to gather public input on the ideal top cop candidate.

Thursday's event will be held at the Little Village High School on 31st and Kostner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The next English-speaking forum is Monday at the Beverly Arts Center.

The commission has until July 14 to name three candidates to hand over to Mayor Brandon Johnson, who will then nominate one candidate to the City Council for approval.

Currently, retired officer Fred Waller is serving as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found.

The application window closed last week with 52 resumes.