Little Village residents call for mental health clinic after shooting death of Melissa Ortega

With the murder of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, residents of Little Village say they need a mental health clinic to deal with the violence around them.

Ortega was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon. She was with her mom.

Police say that the shooting was gang-related. A gang member was the intended target. He was also shot.

Parents in Little Village say that the victims, witnesses and shooters all need mental health assistance because the violence permeates their everyday life.

When they go shopping, or walk their kids to school, they're reminded of the danger.

"All the while, I also have to now be shielding her from someone who might be killing her. And for what? Because that person is also from my community. That person has also suffered a trauma. That person has lived in this community as I have where violence is inherent to our youth, to our community. We live in a traumatized community. Everyone has PTSD. There is no resources for these children to heal," said Chella Garcia of the Little Village Community Council.

The group is calling on Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and Congressman Chuy Garcia to provide Little Village with mental health services.