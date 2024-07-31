3-month-old baby recovering after shooting in Little Village

A 3-month-old baby is recovering after being shot in the Little Village neighborhood.

Baby Jeremiah was injured on Saturday afternoon near 26th Street and Whipple Street. His mother reports that he underwent surgery on Monday and is now in stable condition.

The boy's father, a 21-year-old man, was also shot multiple times during the incident. The family was riding in their car when the shooting occurred.

In response to the violence, the Little Village Community Council is urging elected officials to help bring healing to the neighborhood by opening a mental health clinic.

"Every weekend there is a shooting here in Little Village, and we can’t close one pain when we are opening another," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council.

To support the affected family, the council is collecting baby items and sharing a GoFundMe account to assist with medical and day-to-day expenses.