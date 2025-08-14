Small plane makes emergency landing in Joliet, police say

A small plane made an emergency landing in Joliet on Thursday afternoon, prompting a police response.

What we know:

The single-engine aircraft landed in a grassy area near McDonough Street and Infantry Drive after experiencing an apparent mechanical malfunction, according to Joliet police.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities urged drivers in the area to use caution due to intermittent lane closures as emergency crews responded to the scene.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.