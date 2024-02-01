Local activists call for tougher sentences for armed car thieves

South Side community leaders are joining forces with anti-crime activists, calling for tougher sentences for armed car thieves.

The leaders gathered Thursday afternoon at the location where an off-duty Chicago firefighter was shot in Bronzeville on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was critically injured after trying to stop people from breaking into his SUV.

The groups are also calling for more funding to hire police and community organizations to fight crime.