Chicago high school senior gifted $15K scholarship from Burger King

A Chicago high school senior has been awarded a $15,000 Burger King scholarship.

What we know:

Senior Maria Martinez received the scholarship for her hard work and academic achievements while working at a Burger King in Chicago, according to the Burger King Foundation.

She began working at the fast food restaurant in 2023 and will graduate in the spring.

Martinez plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biology.

What they're saying:

"Her dedication to her work and education stood out among hundreds of applicants. Maria has always worked hard in order to make her parents proud and pursue her dreams of not only becoming the first doctor in her family, but a world-class surgeon," a press release stated.