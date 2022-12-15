Local mom brings hospital shopping to NICU parents

It's a busy time of year for most people, but it can be especially difficult to get holiday shopping done when you have a baby in the hospital.

That is something one local mom knows all too well.

After spending the holidays in the neonatal ICU at Prentice, one new mom knew exactly how she would give back this year.

With the help of her community, she filled the NICU with games, toys and clothing, so parents can take care of their holiday shopping just steps from their hospital rooms.

"It's wonderful. It's great to see that they set up something like this. If you have older kids, you can grab something because you are spending all your time in the NICU, and it just helps spread holiday cheer to all the kids," said Melissa Daly, a NICU parent.

Each year, 12,000 babies are born at Prentice women's hospital, making it the largest birthing center in Illinois.