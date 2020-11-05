Local well-known wine expert renounces Master Sommelier title in protest

A well-known local wine expert renounced her prestigious title in protest.

It is part of a major controversy in the "wine world" with accusations of sexual harassment.

Alpana Singh was just 26-years-old when she became the youngest woman, and only South Asian, to reach the title of Master Sommelier.

“I just don't even know who I would be without this title, but it's time for me to find out,” said Singh.

Singh renounced her title after 21 women told the New York Times that they have been sexually harassed, manipulated or assaulted by male members of the Court of Master Sommeliers.

“These women were basically hunted. And maybe something was done to them, I don't know. Maybe they were- they were reprimanded, but we weren't made aware of it,” said Singh.

In the wine world, the organization is renowned, elite and mostly men.

Singh used her title to become a big name in Chicago’s restaurant scene and host of the show, “Check Please.”

She now says she should have questioned how the organization was run.

“People have been asking me, you know since I resigned, like ‘Are you gonna build something new?’ and I said that's not the question we need to be asking right now. The question we need to be asking is how can we help the survivors,” said Singh.

Singh says this doesn’t take away her accomplishments and knowledge. She also feels Chicago has her back as she moves forward, without that impressive title.

“I think they know that I know my stuff, but I think I'm gonna be okay. And I got the home team for me,” said Singh.